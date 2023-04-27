Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.