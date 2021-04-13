The deaths of two more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The fatalities bring to 703 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
One of the victims, a Laramie County man, died in March after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness. The other, also a Laramie County man, died in January after being hospitalized in another state.
The announcement came as the state released figures showing the number of active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 457 on Tuesday, an increase of 17 from Monday.
