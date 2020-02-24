RIVERTON (WNE) — Sentenced in 2018 to 20-30 years in prison for three counts of attempted murder and 13 counts of aggravated assault and battery, Riverton resident Randy Pickering could get another hearing in Fremont County District Court to determine whether his trial two years ago was fair.
The Wyoming Supreme Court sent Pickering’s appeal back to the court that sentenced him, compelling retired District Court Judge Norman Young to come out of retirement and sit on the bench once again to answer fairness questions about the final criminal trial he oversaw.
Pickering, now 31, was convicted roughly one year after a March 2017 standoff with police, in which he shot at several law enforcement agents who were trying to extract him from a home on Minter Lane north of Riverton to arrest him for outstanding warrants.
Pickering filed an appeal in recent months claiming prosecutors at his March 2018 trial made race-based decisions when removing jurors.
As Pickering’s appeal counsel, Wyoming Public Defender Diane Lozano and her employee Kirk Morgan, with attorneys from the University of Wyoming Defender Aid Clinic, wrote, “there was no conspicuous, race-neutral reason” for removing two jurors, surnamed Mora and Gutierrez, from the trial during jury selection.
When Pickering’s defense counsel challenged the removal at the time, Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun countered that he and his deputy attorneys removed those two from the final panel not because of their races, but because they did not speak during the interviews.
A hearing date has not been set yet.
