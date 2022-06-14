Gordon forms group to examine gas prices
PINEDALE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon on June 8 announced the formation of a Gas and Diesel Price Working Group to address rising fuel costs.
That working group includes members of the governor’s cabinet, representatives of the transportation and agricultural sectors, citizens and legislators.
“Fuel prices have hit yet another high this past week, driving inflation affecting our seniors, veterans and all Wyoming citizens,” Gov. Gordon said in a release. “Yet, all we hear out of Washington, D.C., is that it’s someone else’s fault and there’s no end in sight. Here in Wyoming we need to look for any possible way we can provide some relief for our citizens.”
Gordon also reiterated his commitment to provide quick relief for fuel customers in Wyoming, including tax reductions. Those reductions could be on the table as one of the options this working group may seek in hopes of reducing prices at the pump during the midst of tourism season in the tourist-dense parts of Wyoming like Pinedale and Sublette County.
“It is no secret that the Biden administration’s failed economic policies have directly contributed to inflation,” Gov. Gordon said. “Americans are experiencing the direct consequences of President Biden’s bungled energy policy – from the president’s 2020 executive order banning oil and gas leasing on federal lands, to its dogmatic insistence on regulation over innovation to address the issues we face today. Americans are hurting and need some relief.”
This story was published on June 14.
———
Park County officials searching for missing Indiana man
CODY (WNE) — The Park County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is searching for a missing person near the Sunlight Creek Bridge.
On Thursday, June 9 at 4:48 P.M, the Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report that a 2018 Red Jeep Wrangler, with an Indiana registration, had been parked in the above area for a couple of days and no one had been around it. It has been determined that the vehicle has been there since at least Sunday, June 5.
The vehicle is registered to Lance Daghy, who has been listed as a missing person, from Hobart, Ind. Daghy is a white male, 5 foot 6 inches, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.
SAR is in the area with ground teams to try and locate Daghy. It is unknown as to whether he had the appropriate equipment and supplies for a multiple day stay in the wilderness, and it has been reported that he has no real backpacking or camping experience. Daghy has no known ties to the area.
This story was published on June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.