CHEYENNE – Over his 20-plus years of international teaching in countries like Germany and Thailand, Carl Beach noticed many policies that he thought could be brought back to his home state of Wyoming.
“I was a part of all these nations that are very different in terms of their political alliance or their cultures, but they all provided universal basic health care for their citizens,” Beach said.
Health care is one of the main issues driving Beach’s decision to run as a Democrat for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In making his announcement this week, Beach became the first campaign opponent for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who has held the seat since 2016.
The 44-year-old Wyoming native supports a single-payer, “Medicare for All”-style health care system. Beach argued many of the public’s fears about subpar services in a single-payer system are misplaced.
In his view, states’ recent struggles to obtain ventilators and other medical supplies further highlight the fragmented nature of the current U.S. health care system.
“I see a single-payer system, or a universal basic health care system providing the unity and uniform funding that we would need to really tackle this better,” Beach said of the current coronavirus outbreak. “There’s always going to still be tough choices to make ... but I think there would be more equity in the distribution of both funding and supplies.”
