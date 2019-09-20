MOUNTAIN VIEW (WNE) — A heart-in-the-throat call on the scanner late Tuesday afternoon about shots at the Mountain View school and then the report of an explosion and critical injuries brought to the Valley area the dread of school shootings similar to those that have happened across the nation.
But this incident had forewarning and was staged as a practice to prepare for a major event such as this if something really happened.
In fact, a post by the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance noted an active shooter drill was being conducted at the “K-8 Building in Mountain View,” and “crews are training for an event that we hope never happens in our community but as always in emergency response, we train to be prepared for anything that may arise.”
The idea of arming teachers has been an on-going discussion in Wyoming, and some area residents have filed suit twice in the Evanston area to stop the board’s decision of arming teachers.
According to Mountain View Mayor Scott Dellinger, the area still needs to prepare so if something of this type of calamity hit the area, there would be an adequate response to control and mitigate the problem.
