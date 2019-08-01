LARAMIE (WNE) — Sixteen people, including former Gov. Matt Mead and former state Auditor Rita Meyer, will comprise the search committee tasked with finding the University of Wyoming’s next president.
However, the search committee won’t have the chance to actually pick the finalist. Instead, the committee will merely nominate 12 options for the UW Board of Trustees to choose from.
The trustees have also given themselves the option of selecting candidates not identified by the search committee.
On Wednesday morning, the university announced the membership of the search committee, which will be chaired by John MacPherson, the former UW board of trustees chairman.
Current UW employees and undergraduate students comprise exactly half of the committee’s membership
Trustees Jeff Marsh, Macey Moore and Laura Schmid-Pizzato will also serve on the committee.
The list of 12 candidates to be forwarded to the trustees will have to be approved by the majority of the search committee, as well as two of the three trustees serving on the committee.
Current interim President Neil Theobald has told administration officials he expects to return to his old position of Vice President of Administration and Finance next year.
However, Wednesday’s press release states that Theobald is “not restricted from applying for the long-term position” of president.
The trustees are hoping to have a new president selected by July 2020.
The members of the search committee were appointed by Dave True, the board’s chairman.
