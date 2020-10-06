Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6

Albany: 238

Big Horn: 28

Campbell: 84

Carbon: 30

Converse: 51

Crook: 11

Fremont: 124

Goshen: 37

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 7

Laramie: 144

Lincoln: 78

Natrona: 164

Niobrara: 0

Park: 51

Platte: 20

Sheridan: 89

Sublette: 24

Sweetwater: 36

Teton: 49

Uinta: 14

Washakie: 6

Weston: 13

Total: 1,299

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6

Albany: 626

Big Horn: 74

Campbell: 362

Carbon: 212

Converse: 121

Crook: 46

Fremont: 722

Goshen: 104

Hot Springs: 33

Johnson: 31

Laramie: 615

Lincoln: 202

Natrona: 577

Niobrara: 2

Park: 250

Platte: 36

Sheridan: 255

Sublette: 94

Sweetwater: 351

Teton: 596

Uinta: 297

Washakie: 111

Weston: 34

Total 5,751

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6

Albany: 106

Big Horn: 11

Campbell: 38

Carbon: 33

Converse: 48

Crook: 7

Fremont: 92

Goshen: 15

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 13

Laramie: 193

Lincoln: 40

Natrona: 110

Niobrara: 2

Park: 22

Platte: 15

Sheridan: 91

Sublette: 33

Sweetwater: 20

Teton: 33

Uinta: 71

Washakie: 9

Weston: 12

Total: 1,019

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6

Albany: 494

Big Horn: 55

Campbell: 314

Carbon: 213

Converse: 118

Crook: 42

Fremont: 676

Goshen: 80

Hot Springs: 37

Johnson: 36

Laramie: 660

Lincoln: 163

Natrona: 517

Niobrara: 4

Park: 219

Platte 30

Sheridan: 253

Sublette: 102

Sweetwater: 333

Teton: 579

Uinta: 352

Washakie: 1068

Weston: 33

Total: 5,418

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.