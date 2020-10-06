Wyoming reported 146 people recovered from the coronavirus Tuesday, helping reduce the number of active cases in the state.
Figures in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update showed 91 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, along with 50 new probable cases.
The new cases, combined with the recoveries, left the state with 1,299 active coronavirus cases, a decline of five from Monday.
Albany County had 238 active cases; Natrona had 164; Laramie had 144; Fremont had 124; Sheridan had 89; Campbell had 84; Lincoln had 78; Converse and Park had 51; Teton had 49; Goshen had 37; Sweetwater had 36; Carbon had 30; Big Horn had 28; Sublette had 24; Platte had 20; Uinta had 14; Weston had 13; Crook had 11; Johnson had seven; Washakie had six, and Hot Springs had one.
Niobrara County was the only county in the state with no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The Health Department said 18 counties reported 91 new laboratory-confirmed cases Tuesday, with Laramie County seeing the largest increase in cases at 17.
The increase brings to 5,751 the number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in March.
The number of probable cases, those where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case but have not been tested for the illness, increased by 50 on Tuesday to total 1,019 since the pandemic began.
Total recoveries since March went up to 5,418 among those with confirmed or probable cases with the 146 recoveries reported Tuesday.
