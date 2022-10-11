JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson police are looking for a suspect who took the keys to a local gas station on Friday afternoon.
At approximately 2:02 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Shell gas station located at 580 W. Broadway, Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said, and purchased some small items.
“The man paid for coffee and some other items then grabbed a bunch of keys for the store from behind the counter and used the bathroom,” Ruschill said.
After using the restroom, the man left with the keys. Officers said the man was driving a gray Jeep Compass.
The keys to the store were the only items taken, and the man may have taken them accidentally, believing they were the keys to the restroom, police said.
Ruschill believes the man, who appears to be in his 30s or 40s from the gas station’s security photo, was wearing a black tank top and a backward Puma hat with what looked to be shaved gray hair underneath.
According to Ruschill, surveillance footage didn’t capture the license plate from the man’s vehicle.
The keys have not been returned and officers haven’t been able to locate the man.
Police are asking anyone with information that may help in identifying the suspect to contact Officer Heidi Schmidl at 733-2331. A photograph of the suspect is posted on the Jackson Police Department’s Facebook page.
This story was published on Oct. 11, 2022.
