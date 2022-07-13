Laramie County DA Manlove’s disciplinary case set for oral arguments before Supreme Court
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Disciplinary proceedings involving the Laramie County district attorney have been set for oral arguments in August in front of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
The Wyoming State Bar’s Office of Bar Counsel last year brought charges alleging that DA Leigh Anne Manlove had mishandled the prosecution of cases and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment.
The oral arguments are set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Weston Reeves will represent the Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility, and Stephen Melchior will represent Manlove, as they each have throughout the disciplinary proceedings.
Reeves and Melchior will each have a total of 30 minutes to make their argument and offer a rebuttal, according to court documents.
The public may listen to the oral augments on the Supreme Court’s website at courts.state.wy.us/supremecourt/live-broadcast/.
After the August hearing, it could be several months before the court decides on Manlove’s consequences.
Manlove, elected as DA in November 2018, did not file to run for a second term. Her current term ends in January.
Following an eight-day hearing in February, a disciplinary panel announced it would recommend Manlove lose her ability to practice law in Wyoming. A month later, it gave its recommendation to the state Supreme Court, which also included a recommendation that she reimburse the Bar more than $60,000 in costs.
Manlove’s amended formal objection to the disbarment recommendation came on May 6.
The state Supreme Court oversees the State Bar and the BPR. The three-person hearing panel that recommended disbarment was chosen from the larger BPR, which is the hearing body for attorney discipline in the state.
This story was published on July 13.
———
Couple accused of stealing from hunters sentenced
GILLETTE – A South Dakota couple accused of stealing guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck in Gillette then trying to pawn the items in Colorado has been sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary.
Derrick E. Tallent, 36, was sentenced June 13 and given a suspended eight- to 10-year sentence and placed on five years of supervised probation. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III also ordered him to complete level three inpatient substance abuse treatment, according to court documents.
Julie Ann Tallent, 49, received a suspended three- to five-year sentence from District Judge James “Mike” Causey on May 24. Julie was placed on three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,612.50 for the cost of transporting her from Arizona, according to court documents.
Both Derrick and Julie were ordered to jointly pay $9,142.66 in restitution to a North Dakota man and $250 to a Gillette woman.
The Tallents each entered plea agreements, pleaded no contest and were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary.
In October, the Tallents were accused of stealing two guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck, then trying to pawn the items in Colorado.
The victims were visiting Gillette Oct. 26-27 to hunt and stayed at a local hotel, according to court documents. They noticed Oct. 27 that several items were missing from their pickup, including a Christensen Arms Ridgeline 300 Win mag rifle and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm Pro pistol.
The Tallents became suspects in the burglary when police followed muddy footsteps from the victims’ Dodge pickup to a hotel room registered to Julie, according to court documents.
The South Dakota couple had already checked out by the time police were called.
This story was published on July 12.
———
Fire south of Douglas 0% contained at 653 acres
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Six hundred eighty-three acres have burned six miles southwest of Esterbrook as of Tuesday, and the fire remained 0% contained, although Forest Service fire crews are on the scene battling the blaze.
Esterbrook is a very small town located south of Douglas.
The Monday Creek Fire was reported July 9 around 1:30 p.m. and was started by a lightning strike, according to fire officials.
When first responders arrived, the fire had already grown to 15 acres in 15 minutes. By the end of the second day, it had rapidly grown to 683 acres, although it has shrunk on its own to 653 acres, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov
Due to the fire’s location, Converse County Road 5/7 is closed to non-residents from mile marker 32 to the Albany-Converse County line.
To help keep the fire from running wild, 224 personnel are working on this fire including federal, state and local firefighters, with six helicopters and single engine air tankers (SEATs).
Large SEATs from Colorado delivered 14,500 gallons of fire retardant and SEATs out of Casper delivered an additional 6,400 gallons.
The aircraft and ground crew have begun to control the fire to the rugged, rural area. Crews completed a dozer line on the eastern edge of the fire as of Tuesday noon.
The weather in the mountainous area on July 11 had cooled off from the 101 degree high the previous day to something in the mid-70s with a 35% relative humidity.
“We are looking for days like this to aggressively push back the fire,” said Mike De Fries, Wyoming Incident Management Team 2 information officer.
This story was published on July 13.
———-
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices drop 4 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.81 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.44 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4.24 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $6, a difference of $1.76 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on July 13, 2022.
———
