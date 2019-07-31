ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Rocky Mountain Power postponed the release date of its integrated resource plan, which would detail the potential closures of Jim Bridger Plant units one and two. Instead of coming out on Thursday, the plan is scheduled to be released Oct. 18, according to its website.
The plan, which is updated every two years, is designed to be a support tool and roadmap for meeting the company’s goal of providing reliable, cost-effective energy to its customers while addressing the risks and unknowns in the utilities sector, according to Rocky Mountain Power.
Rocky Mountain Power was supposed to have a meeting in Rock Springs on July 12 to address the Bridger units, but that was shelved due to the company needing time to do more data modeling, according to a statement from RMP President and CEO Gary Hoogeveen.
The company posted its presentation from a stakeholder conference call that took place July 18 and explained why it needs more time.
“Considering that early retirement assumptions for Jim Bridger units vary among cases, mine closure assumptions and associated mine reclamation funding assumptions vary by case as well,” it states.
“Consequently, the impact of this issue will vary from one case to the next, which could affect the comparative analysis of the costs and risks of each portfolio that is used to select the preferred portfolio.
“Therefore to ensure that the final IRP is accurate, the company needs additional time to complete its analysis, including rerunning portfolios.”
In late April, company executives visiting Rock Springs said a coal analysis indicated that retiring units one and two by 2022 would save customers about $248 million.
