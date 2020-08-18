JACKSON (WNE) — The risk of a wildfire keeps going up in northwest Wyoming, and on Monday the danger was elevated to “very high” in Yellowstone National Park.
On the Bridger-Teton National Forest and elsewhere in Jackson Hole, the fire danger remains at “high” — one notch below “very high” on a five-level scale.
Campfire restrictions are in effect on the national forest, with a ban on open flames outside of established fire rings at campgrounds, picnic sites, and in the Gros Ventre and Teton wilderness areas.
In Yellowstone, there are no special campfire restrictions in place, although the fire danger is deemed greater.
High fire danger means a fire could start easily from most causes and that grasses and forest duff will ignite readily. Very high fire danger means fires can start easily and spread rapidly right after ignition, increasing quickly in intensity from small fires to large ones.
