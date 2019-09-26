Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 46F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 46F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.