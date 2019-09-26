A chance to get some hands-on experience with archaeology tops this weekend’s list of events around Wyoming.
Gillette’s Rockpile Museum will host an “Arcaheology Fair” on Saturday, where attendees will get a chance to excavate artifacts, make pottery, use an atlatl and grind corn using stone tools.
Other activities will include a demonstration of a travois and a cooking demonstration.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
The “Rustler Roundup” Central Wyoming College rodeo on Friday and Saturday;
The “Run the Red Trail” race at South Pass City on Saturday;
A “J.B. Okie Manor Trek” in Riverton on Saturday, and
The CWC “Apple Orchard Trek” on Saturday.
For more information on these and other events, please visit the Wyoming Tourism Division’s website at TravelWyoming.com.
