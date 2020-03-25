RAWLINS (WNE) — With the COVID-19 virus sweeping through the world at an alarming rate, people are being asked to stay home and self-isolate.
If you happen to have an intimate partner you’re isolating with, those fun nights of "Netflix and chill" might turn into something not quite as family-friendly.
Carbon County Public Health communicable disease unit coordinator Megan Cragun knows how quickly cuddling on the couch could evolve, so she has put out a funny, yet serious, reminder on her Facebook page.
“I think I said something about avoiding the next generation of ‘Coronials’ or something like that,” Cragun said, laughing. “Everybody’s on lockdown right now, so it just seems like a good time to promote that the virus isn’t the only thing that can spread quickly.”
Free condoms are available at all of the local family planning or public health nursing clinics in the county and the state.
If you’d rather stay home, though, free condoms can be shipped to your door through KnoWyo.org. The health offices offer latex-based and latex-free condoms, as well as dental dams, a latex or polyurethane sheet used during oral sex.
Cragun joked about a possible baby boom in December and early next year, but also reiterated that condoms did much more than just prevent pregnancy. Condoms will decrease the chance of the transmission of a sexually transmitted infection or HIV. However, the only 100% guarantee to avoid any of these possibilities is abstinence.
