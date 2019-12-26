WORLAND – Former Worland man Jason Miller received a sentence of 50 to 100 years imprisonment following a sentencing hearing in the Fifth Judicial District Court in Worland on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Miller, 43, was found guilty of three felonies by a jury of six men and six women on Aug. 27, which included two charges of first degree sexual assault and sexual intrusion of a child under the age of 13 and one count of sexual assault and sexual intrusion of a minor under the age of 18.
A trial originally began in April but ended in a mistrial after Miller’s mother submitted evidence that had been ruled inadmissible. This led to a new trial occurring on Aug. 26-27, where Miller was found guilty of the three felonies.
All three counts carry a penalty of a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 50 years in prison, which is the sentence handed down by Judge Bobbi Overfield Wednesday.
The first two sentences are to be served consecutively, which will add up to a minimum of 50 years and maximum of 100. The third count will be served concurrently in the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.
Miller does receive credit for time already served. The specific amount was not noted at the hearing.
Miller’s sentence for these acts will begin after Miller serves a 10-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography that he was found guilty of in 2018.
