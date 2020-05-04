LARAMIE (WNE) – A trucking company and one of its former drivers, Nebraska woman Tonya Hightower, are being sued by the family of 57-year-old Laramie man Vidal Madera, who was killed in March 2018, when Hightower was driving west down Telephone Canyon when she lost control of her tractor-trailer and killed Madera, who was driving east on I-80.
Investigators said it appear Hightower fell asleep at the wheel; she was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and convicted by a jury in Albany County’s district court.
In November, Judge Tori Kricken sentenced the 48-year-old to 10-20 years imprisonment.
On April 17, a lawsuit was filed in federal court against Hightower and trucking company Carolina Logistic, Inc.
Madera’s son, James, is serving as the wrongful death representative.
“Tonya Hightower failed to keep a proper lookout for vehicles, failed to drive in the proper lanes, failed to take evasive action to avoid the collision, failed to apply her brakes to avoid the collision, failed to maintain the Carolina Logistic Inc. tractor-trailer under her control, failed to use reasonable cause on the operation of a commercial vehicle,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit states that the company had “a duty to equip its vehicles with adequate safety measures, including, but not limited to a lane departure warning systems.”
Hightower is appealing her conviction of up to 20 years to the Wyoming Supreme Court. That case is still pending, and her opening brief is due May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.