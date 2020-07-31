TORRINGTON – The trial of a Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute inmate accused of stabbing another inmate in the neck with a sharpened piece of fence has been postponed for a mental evaluation.
Laziur Stephen Hanway, who is already serving a life sentence after a second-degree murder conviction in 2013, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault and battery. If he’s convicted, he could earn another life sentence.
According to documents filed in the 8th Judicial District Court, Hanway is set to undergo a competency evaluation and his trial, as well as any other legal proceedings, are postponed until a licensed medical professional renders “an opinion as to whether the accused has a mental illness” and if that illness causes him to “lack the capacity to comprehend his position.”
According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause in Hanway’s case, filed by Torrington Police Department Sgt. Patrick Connelly, the assault was captured on the prison’s video security system.
“I watched the video, which shows Hanway approaching the victim from behind while the victim is seated at a dining room table,” Connelly wrote. “Hanway walks directly to the victim and begins striking him in the right side of the neck. The victim falls to the floor and Hanway follows him and can be seen continuing to strike the victim until a corrections officer pulls him off.”
The affidavit states the victim received seven puncture wounds, including wounds to the neck and face.
