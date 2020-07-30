Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30

Albany: 30

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 19

Carbon: 47

Converse: 1

Crook: 0

Fremont: 94

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 117

Lincoln: 31

Natrona: 34

Niobrara: 0

Park: 43

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 16

Sweetwater: 39

Teton: 56

Uinta: 37

Washakie: 1

Weston: 1

Total: 597

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30

Albany: 75

Big Horn: 31

Campbell: 92

Carbon: 51

Converse: 19

Crook: 9

Fremont: 407

Goshen: 12

Hot Springs: 15

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 314

Lincoln: 64

Natrona: 181

Niobrara: 1

Park: 100

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 39

Sublette: 24

Sweetwater: 223

Teton: 292

Uinta: 200

Washakie: 41

Weston: 5

Total 2,217

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30

Albany: 8

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 23

Carbon: 20

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 57

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 135

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 33

Niobrara: 1

Park: 11

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 17

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 14

Teton: 39

Uinta: 47

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 469

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30

Albany: 53

Big Horn: 32

Campbell: 95

Carbon: 24

Converse: 29

Crook: 9

Fremont: 360

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 14

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 330

Lincoln: 59

Natrona: 179

Niobrara: 2

Park: 68

Platte 4

Sheridan: 37

Sublette: 16

Sweetwater: 196

Teton: 274

Uinta: 209

Washakie: 40

Weston: 4

Total: 2,065

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.