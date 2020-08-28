RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton High School student has tested positive for coronavirus, and several others have been quarantined as a result.
Fremont County School District 25 superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said the infected student came to school Monday – the first day of the semester – and passed the health screening protocols put in place at RHS to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Andre-Flanagan said the student’s family decided to have the student tested for coronavirus that day, and on Tuesday the family called the school to say the result was positive.
Administrators then compiled a list of six other students who had had close contact with the infected student, informed those students’ families, and sent the list to public health officials, who followed up with additional questioning.
RHS also contacted all families with students in that class, Andre-Flanagan said, but the entire class will not have to quarantine.
As of Wednesday, Andre-Flanagan said two of the six students who had close contact with the infected student had been “released” back to school. She is waiting to hear whether the other four will have to stay in quarantine.
If they do have to stay home from school, Andre-Flanagan said the exposed students will receive online instruction, as will the infected student.
It is up to individuals to decide whether to take a coronavirus test, Andre-Flanagan said.
