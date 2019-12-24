CODY (WNE) — The deadly wreck on the Chief Joseph Highway construction project in October 2018 was part of an uptick in occupational fatalities in Wyoming for the year.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the number of occupational fatalities in Wyoming rose from 20 in 2017 to 31 in 2018, a 55 percent increase.
One of those 31 was Cody resident Ronald Frankenberry II, who was determined after investigation to be under the influence when operating the large hauler he was in when it tumbled off a cliff.
The contractor was cited by OSHA for allowing an impaired driver to operate heavy equipment. OSHA said all safety deficiencies noted were corrected.
From 1992 to 2018, there were an average of 33 occupational fatalities each year, making 2018’s count of 31 deaths slightly lower than average. Variations in fatalities from year to year are, to some extent, the result of the random nature of work-related accidents, according to the state office.
There is not always a direct relationship between workplace fatalities and workplace safety. Occupational fatalities are counted in the state where the injury occurred, not necessarily the state of residence or the state of death.
In 2018, nine deaths occurred in trade, transportation and utilities, six in leisure and hospitality and five in construction. Four deaths were seen in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, while three deaths occurred in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.