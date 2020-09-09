GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The former transportation director for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming he was unjustly removed from his position last year.
The lawsuit, filed Aug. 10, names both the district and Donna Little-Kaumo, former superintendent for the district, as defendants. According to court documents, the transportation director, Oscar Barton, was fired after an incident in which the department’s mechanic was found to have been working on private vehicles at district-owned facilities.
The complaint states the practice was condition of employment the district approved when it hired a new transportation mechanic in 2014.
Barton is seeking to recover economic damages as the result of lost earnings and benefits, future lost earnings and benefits, loss of retirement benefits, loss of future retirement benefits and loss of fringe benefits.
Barton’s claim further states the practice was widely-known and accepted by the district’s administration. The complaint alleges work was done on vehicles owned by district employees, administrators and school board members and claimed Barton was never told the practice was unacceptable or against school district polity.
Steve Core, the board’s chairman was unable to comment on the lawsuit.
“We’re in receipt of the lawsuit and our lawyers are working on it,” Core said. “I’m not allowed to comment.”
