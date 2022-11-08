There's less drama this time around. But it's still critical to vote.
From the Nov. 6 Casper Star-Tribune:
On Tuesday, it will be time again to vote. And while the general election lacks the drama of August’s primary – and more specifically, the race between Rep. Liz Cheney and her Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman – there are still plenty of reasons why Wyomingites should participate.
Admittedly, there are many uncontested races, or contests in which a winner might be declared soon after the polls close. But there are scores of other races and issues that are of critical importance.
Consider all of the local races that will be decided Tuesday: city and town councils, school boards and county commissions. These contests receive relatively little fanfare, but they have the most direct impact on our lives. These are the politicians who decide what our children should learn, whether to hire more police officers for our communities, how high our garbage bills should be.
Then there’s the legislative races. State lawmakers don’t receive the same level of attention as their federal counterparts, but they play a more direct role in our lives. How much funding should the University of Wyoming receive? Should we raise taxes? What should be done to diversify the state’s economy? These are all questions that state legislators must answer.
Of course, there are the high-profile races too: governor, congressperson, state superintendent and more. Some of these races feel like the outcome is all-but-certain given the GOP’s dominance in Wyoming, but it’s still important to help choose our next leaders.
Finally, there are several measures to consider. In Natrona County, voters will decide whether to extend the 1-cent tax for a 17th time. (This board advocated for the tax in our editorial last week.) There’s also state initiatives, including one to decide whether to do away with mandatory retirements for judges once they hit age 70.
There are a few things you might want to consider when you step into the voting booth. The first is to assess each candidate on his or her own. We’ve seen a rise in the number of politicians who are running as a slate. But candidates shouldn’t be rewarded simply for running as a team. Each should be judged by his or her own merits.
Second, take the time to do your homework. Research candidates. Read articles about them. Visit their websites. And be sure to visit the League of Women Voters site, which has comprehensive information about the races you’ll cast ballots for.
It’s also critical to remember that, despite all the noise to the contrary, Wyoming’s elections have proven time and again to be secure and reliable. Three months ago, we completed a primary election that included a number of candidates who sought to raise concerns about the integrity of our voting system. But they haven’t been able to point to any instances of actual voter fraud. And not surprisingly, the people who cast doubt about Wyoming’s election system aren’t at all concerned about the legitimacy of their own victories.
More recently, interim Secretary of State Karl Allred asked county clerks to discontinue using ballot drop boxes, which have been the subject of unfounded conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. But even in his letter, Allred acknowledged that there have not been any actual issues with the much maligned drop boxes. If there is zero evidence of a problem, why make it a little harder for people to vote? Why raise concerns about a system that all evidence shows is working?
We hope those unfounded doubts about election integrity don’t keep Wyoming citizens from performing their most important civic duty. As we’ve argued before, our democracy works best when the people participate. On Tuesday, be sure to vote.
Quit changing time back and forth
From the Nov. 7 Cody Enterprise:
It’s that time of year once again.
Sunday, we all set our clocks back to Standard Time and are now feeling the effects.
A 2020 study by the National Institutes of Health found that around 150,000 Americans experienced physical health problems caused by the biannual time changes. And if you have young children, you know this will be a rough week of adjustment.
The time change served its purpose during World War I, World War II, and once again during the energy crisis of the early 1970s. But why do we still continue to change the clock when the practice seems outdated and unnecessary?
In 1966 the United States passed the Uniform Time Act to establish a yearly time change. In the last few years, 19 states have either enacted legislation or passed resolutions to stick to daylight saving time year-round, including Wyoming.
In 2020 after four tries, Rep. Dan Laursen’s (R-Powell) bill, which allows the state to observe daylight saving time full-time if surrounding states did the same thing, passed.
Wyoming, Montana and Utah have all passed permanent daylight saving time measures and were most recently joined by Colorado. It hasn’t gained traction in other surrounding states, though, so it appears a federal law is likely the best bet for the change.
We’re a third of the way there as the U.S. Senate in March unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time the national norm next year.
However, more than seven months after the Senate’s passage, the measure hasn’t gained much traction in the House of Representatives.
Sticking to one time isn’t unheard of. Arizona and Hawaii already stay on one time all year. So does nearly all of Asia and Africa. Argentina, Brazil and parts of Australia all do it too. They all seem to continue to function without changing the clocks.
We can argue the pros and cons of daylight saving or standard time until it’s time to change the clocks again, but the status quo doesn’t seem to be working.
We should end the twice-a-year switching. Choose a time and stick with it.
— By Amber Steinmetz
No easy fix for affordable housing
From the Nov. 2 Cody Enterprise:
Although almost everyone agrees the lack of affordable housing is a significant problem in Park County and Wyoming, the solution to the problem so far continues to be evasive.
While committees of the Wyoming legislature identify affordable housing as its second-highest priority for this session, the committees are not advancing any legislation this session — primarily, we believe, because there is no easy fix.
Rampant inflation has driven up the cost of housing and the only cure for inflation is the Fed raising interest rates, which exacerbates the problem.
The legislature has toyed with ideas such as a proposed housing fund to provide flexible financing for housing projects, but there are probably constitutional issues impeding that idea.
Meanwhile the local task force charged with coming up with solutions has several ideas, but nothing concrete.
The task force has considered subdivisions with smaller lot sizes and modular housing along with infrastructure paid for by grants or other venues, according to James Klessens of Forward Cody.
Affordable housing is indeed a problem, but consideration should also be given to how much state and local governments should compete with local contractors and landlords.
The root of the problem is the old law of economics called supply and demand.
If locations like Jackson and Cody weren’t such great places to live, people who can afford to pay the high cost of housing wouldn’t choose to live here.
Ironically, one easy way to fix the lack of affordable housing would be to make Cody a less desirable place to live.
We hope the legislature and the local affordable housing task force can find some answers to the problem, but we don’t anticipate either an easy fix or a quick fix.
— By John Malmberg
Vote with future in mind
From the Nov. 2 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
The opinions expressed in this space are crafted with a singular purpose, mirroring this newspaper’s mission. We seek to preserve Jackson Hole’s heritage and environment and protect and enhance the special character of the valley and surrounding ecosystem.
Local elections every two years equip our community with the leadership and foresight needed to do this. The candidates elected and ballot measures approved advance our community values. Respectful and civil debate is welcome to determine their degree of success.
Much has been explored and reported on the candidates vying for office and the specific purpose excise tax items on the ballot. Now is where you make your vote count toward our future.
Our SPET votes impact our collective future. Vote yes or no on each of the 15 items. Don’t skip one if you don’t know the issue well. Take the time to educate your vote. These votes will steer the sixth penny tax for many years.
SPET helps bridge the gap between what government budgets can do and what elected officials may want to do but don’t have the funds to accomplish. The tax has made our community safer, more livable and vibrant.
From the perspective and mission of this column, voters are urged to dig deeper between now and Tuesday, Nov. 8, into initiatives that:
• Stabilize housing for workers who make our economy work. We’ve seen an influx of remote workers absorb housing for locals. But without local workers, the quality of the life we enjoy will deteriorate. The private market can’t keep up; building publicly subsidized units locked in by deed restrictions is the only way to make workforce housing permanently affordable.
• Ensure we have a functional health system. Health administrators have made it clear that housing is at its core.
• Provide resources for environmental protection so we continue to have clean water and air.
• Give our kids the best education possible. And here, too, administrators have prioritized housing as a key ingredient.
These four priorities are possible in the wealthiest county in the wealthiest nation in the history of the world. On SPET, vote for what you think preserves, protects and enhances. Vote for a future where the environment, character and people of this valley flourish.
Races at the local level are important, too
From the Nov. 2 Lovell Chronicle:
You’d hardly know there’s a major general election next Tuesday, with most of the hoopla already having taken place during the primary election in August when party nominations in Republican dominated Wyoming were determined.
We would estimate that 80 to 90 percent of partisan races in Wyoming this year feature unopposed Republican candidates who successfully ran the gauntlet in August and now have no Democratic foe for the general election.
That’s certainly the case in Big Horn County, where there is not a single contested partisan race next Tuesday, with an all-Republican field of candidates now marching to victory unchallenged.
That may be good for the GOP and its candidates, but it doesn’t do much for political discourse. The lopsided nature of Wyoming’s politics makes for a ho-hum general election in most Wyoming precincts, except during presidential election years.
Indeed, we’ve never seen the Democratic Party weaker in Wyoming.
That being said, there are plenty of reasons to turn out and vote on Tuesday, and more than 600 have already voted via absentee ballot in Big Horn County.
For instance, there’s a wild and woolly school board race in District One, with nine candidates vying for four seats on the school board, and there are four candidates for three school board seats in Lovell.
Schools and how they operate are a hot topic in 2022, and that may account for the high interest in the school board positions. Indeed, we all understand how important our schools are for the future of our communities, so we urge voters to carefully consider the choices on the ballot for school board seats on Tuesday.
There are also three candidates for two at-large positions on the North Big Horn Hospital District Board, with wise public servants needed to help steer the future of our vital hospital and care center operation.
We believe in the old adage that the best government is government closest to the people, so it is good to see quality candidates running for town office
in Lovell, Byron, Cowley, Deaver and Frannie. We have contested mayoral races in Byron and Frannie and multiple candidates for town council positions in Byron and Cowley.
Two important local funding issues are on the ballot Tuesday, and we urge a positive vote on both. Of vital importance to the continued viability of our local medical facilities is the additional three-mill levy, which almost certainly allows the hospital district to keep the doors of the hospital and care center open.
We strongly urge a resounding “yes” vote to continue the additional three mills.
Also important to our local economy is continuing the 2 percent lodging tax in Lovell, and really we’d prefer it to be 3 percent as in the recent past. Anyone who travels knows that a 2 percent “bed tax” is a pittance compared to most locations, and while there is also a statewide lodging tax component, Wyoming’s rate is far lower than in most other locations across the country.
Generally, local lodging operators strongly favor the lodging tax, because it helps promote the local area to travelers, who then pay the entirety of the tax, and it brings business to local lodging and restaurant establishments. We urge a “yes” vote on the lodging tax.
Also on the ballot are a pair of proposed constitutional amendments, statewide, legislative and county races – most of them with unopposed candidates – and seats on special district boards like the senior citizens district board, cemetery district boards, fire district boards and conservation district boards.
Certainly, nearly all of the hype for the general election is coming from the national level, but we urge people to exercise their most precious right, casting a ballot, on Tuesday. There are important local races, too.
— By David Peck
The 1st Amendment needs a few more friends
From the Nov. 3 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
We are serious about fulfilling our 1st Amendment obligation to provide the people of Newcastle and Weston County with a free and independent press, and proud to offer comprehensive coverage of our area through a variety of online platforms that greatly expand access to the valuable content found in the pages of each week’s News Letter Journal.
In addition to our award-winning website newslj.com, we also offer free subscriptions to our weekly email newsletter NEWC Now, and invite readers to follow us on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). We have recently launched our own YouTube channel, and have begun publishing videos of important meetings and other community events.
The vast majority of our online content — which includes polls, contests, podcasts, statewide news and links to other valuable information — is available at no cost because we believe it is important to make the benefits of local journalism available to all, including those who may not be able to afford a $50 per year subscription.
The changes in our industry that allow us to expand our coverage and make it available to more people than ever are certainly exciting, but they do come at a cost. They also come at a time when newspapers are receiving a fraction of the advertising and legal notice revenues that used to be the primary source of support for our mission.
We value our advertisers more than ever, and thank you for what you have done to support local journalism. If you believe you can afford to help us more, please contact us at editor@newslj.com to ask about monthly sponsorship opportunities (in print and online) for you or your business.
Our subscribers are incredibly important too, and if you’re already a subscriber, we ask that you consider increasing your support for your community newspaper by purchasing an additional subscription for a friend or family member.
The holidays are right around the corner, and a gift subscription to the News Letter Journal provides a weekly reminder to a loved one that you were thinking of them. They get reminded every day if you upgrade to a print/digital combination for full access to newslj.com!
If you aren’t a subscriber or advertiser, there is no better time to join those who have chosen to make that small $50 investment to help support strong local journalism in Weston County. The cost of your subscription — less than $5 per month ($3 for students/seniors) — supports our ability to provide you with a wealth of information about your community, and it also allows us to provide the majority of that information for FREE to community members who truly can’t afford to help.
Regardless of your level of support, we are truly blessed by the relationship we enjoy with all of you — advertiser, subscriber, free reader — and grateful for the trust you’ve placed in us.
Sales tax and movies: Support them both
From the Nov. 3 Northern Wyoming News:
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters in Washakie County will be asked whether they would like to continue the one-cent general purpose tax aka the fifth-cent.
Voting in favor of this tax will not raise taxes in Washakie County but will keep them at the 5% sales tax it is currently at, while also benefiting eight agencies — City of Worland, Worland Community Center, Town of Ten Sleep, Worland Senior Center, Worland Youth Learning Center, Ten Sleep Senior Center, Washakie Development Association and Crisis Prevention and Response Center.
All eight of these provide vital services to their respective communities and to the county. The money generated by the fifth cent all comes back to the county to benefit our county residents.
The tax could become permanent via resolution from the three governing bodies — Washakie County Commissioners, Worland City Council and Ten Sleep Town Council — but they have opted to continue to come before the voters.
Every four years some of the entities that benefit from the tax change but again, it is all a benefit to the community that is Washakie County.
It is one way, the fairest way, for us to help ourselves and ensure we keep some of the services that we enjoy and that we need.
Maybe you do not utilize the senior center, but some day you might, and your neighbor may need their meals that they provide. Maybe you do not have kids so you do not need the services of the Worland Youth Learning Center. Again, maybe your nieces and nephews do, maybe your friend’s children or grandchildren partake of the services.
Washakie County is a family and the one-cent general purpose tax is one way we can all lend a helping hand for our family.
I encourage you to vote yes and support the continuation of the sales tax.
***
Several things are exempt from sales tax including movie theater tickets. Speaking of movies, congratulations to the Dykstra family of Ten Sleep for investing in Washakie County by re-opening the theater in Worland.
Washakie Cinemas officially opens to the public this weekend with showings on Saturday and Sunday. They are offering two movies — DCs “Black Adam” and “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.”
The Dykstras, along with help from businesses and individuals have put a lot of work into cleaning, painting and renovating the theater to provide something for the community.
Dykstras had a soft opening last weekend for those who have supported them along the way and I was fortunate to be able to get a chance to watch “Black Adam.”
The temperature was perfect inside the theater. The popcorn was perfectly delicious, the movie was entertaining and the sound quality was great. All-in-all it was a fun evening and I am excited that there is a theater in Worland again.
We cannot say Thank You loud enough to the Dykstras for investing in our community and re-opening the theater. With so many streaming services and opportunities to watch movies at home, there is nothing quite like enjoying a movie on the big screen.
So, I encourage you to show your appreciation and support by going to movies here in Worland, if not this weekend, then soon.
— By Karla Pomeroy
From the Nov. 3 Powell Tribune:
Keeping to a calendar of election fairness
Readers may wonder why there is a cutoff of letters to the editor in this newspaper expressing support or opposition to candidates fully 11 days ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
It is completely about trying to exercise a policy of fairness. This year our cutoff date for publication of letters endorsing or challenging candidates was Thursday, Oct. 27. Notice of that cutoff date was published in a bold face box on our Opinion Page ahead of the cutoff to alert letter writers.
That means a deadline in print. A letter to the editor emailed to our office at 7:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 challenging an entire listing of school board candidates named in an emailed postcard was too late. It missed the Oct. 27 edition and could not have been published until Nov. 1. It did not run.
Back to the matter of fairness. If there were no cutoff date, a letter raising last minute questions about a candidate could not be answered.
That’s the situation we are trying to avoid. It’s also the explanation for a pair of letters that were published in our Nov. 1 edition — past the cutoff date. They were letters by candidates or supporters of candidates in response to what could be taken as critical letters to the editor previously published — the very definition of why there is an established pre-election end date on such letters.
— By Dave Bonner
Be sure to vote
From the Nov. 3 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Tuesday, November 8 is 2022 General Election voting day.
Some will vote absentee prior to Tuesday, but many will be voting that day.
Locally, we have a few very important races that will be decided. We have two candidates running for Town of Thermopolis Mayor, three candidates running for two seats on the Thermopolis Town Council, two candidates running for the single House District 28 seat and eight candidates seeking three seats on the Hot Springs County Board of Trustees. Kirby and East Thermopolis also have a few important races going on for mayor and town councils.
Last week, the IR had an election section which included a wealth of information on the local candidates. If you didn’t get a copy, but would like one, visit the office as we have extras available.
We asked the candidates questions that were sent in from voters and candidates supplied answers. Plus we included information from the Chamber of Commerce/Farm Bureau candidate forum held at the end of September.
Other candidate forums were held, some candidates held meet and greets and many have social media pages they can be contacted through.
If you are still unsure about who you are going to vote for next Tuesday, there are several ways to become more informed about the candidates.
Living in a small community, this may include giving the candidate a call and requesting a meeting with them to ask a question that hasn’t been asked publicly.
Regardless of how you choose to be informed about the candidates, just be informed, and vote wisely.
Our future depends on it.
Your vote DOES matter, but it's just a start
From the Nov. 5 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
We’ve said it so many times, this editorial could almost write itself. In Wyoming – possibly more than any other state – your vote DOES matter, and it’s important for every adult to exercise their right as an American citizen to have their voice heard.
We’ll explain why in just a second. First, rather than going through the motions – “preaching to the choir,” in most cases, since news consumers tend to vote in higher numbers – we also want to share why we think it’s actually the least we can do.
Let’s start with the importance of Tuesday’s general election. While the national media is focused on the midterm battle for control of Congress, here in Wyoming, the local races are where the action is.
In a state where one party dominates, the August primary pretty well decided the one federal race and the top five statewide elected officials. No one has any illusions that Democrats will somehow prevent Republicans Harriet Hageman (U.S. House of Representatives), incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon, Chuck Gray (secretary of state), Megan Degenfelder (superintendent of public instruction), incumbent State Auditor Kristi Racines (uncontested) and incumbent State Treasurer Curt Meier (uncontested in the general election) from being elected.
However, here in Laramie County, we have some hotly contested races for seats in the Wyoming Legislature. And with important policy issues such as K-12 education funding, economic diversification, control of water and keeping small towns alive, it’s critical that we elect people who are focused on what’s best for the state as a whole, not their personal or party agendas.
There’s also competition for county sheriff, three seats on the Cheyenne City Council (one in each ward), three seats on the community college board and four seats on each of the two K-12 school district boards.
(As a reminder, for the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, we’re recommending Joseph Ramirez in Area 1, Rich Wiederspahn in Area 2, Todd Reynolds in Area 3 and Jenefer Pasqua for the at-large seat. To read our reasoning, as well as why we chose to make recommendations in this race, go to https://tinyurl.com/wte-lcsd1-recommendations.)
This year’s ballot also asks voters to support renewal of the fifth-penny sales tax and the county’s 2% portion of the 4% lodging tax for another four years. Both are vital to the local economy and infrastructure work such as maintaining roads and replacing emergency vehicles.
There also are two statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot. Amendment A would let local municipalities invest reserve funds in the stock market as a way of generating more revenue. Amendment B would allow Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges to serve until they are 75 years old, instead of forcing their retirement at age 70.
The latter would bring state law in line with statutes governing elected legislative and executive branch officials. And although we haven’t taken an official position on either of these amendments, the only reason Amendment A was offered by Wyoming lawmakers earlier this year is because of their unwillingness to seriously consider tax reform.
For those who say, “My one vote won’t make that much difference,” we remind you that several issues and races in recent years have been decided by a margin of 100 or fewer votes. Some have triggered mandatory recounts.
For those who have gotten this far and are saying, “Yeah, yeah, I know how important it is to vote, I’ve done my research, and I will definitely be at a vote center Tuesday,” we first say, “Thank you!” Wear that “I voted” sticker with pride, and encourage those on the fence to pick out the splinters and get their touch-screen finger ready for action.
But what about after Tuesday? Is it OK to breathe a deep sigh of relief, bask in the glow of television programs uninterrupted by political ads and ignore the politicians for the next two years? Of course not.
To really have an impact, elected officials need to hear from residents on a regular basis. That means attending local school board, city/town council and county commission meetings. It means making time to testify at state legislative committees, both in the interim and during next year’s general session, which starts Jan. 10. (It’s never been easier, thanks to livestreaming via the internet.)
It could mean writing emails or letters to members of Congress, or picking up the phone and talking with their staff here in Wyoming. It might involve becoming active in a grassroots organization or financially supporting a nonprofit advocacy group. It may even mean that you start one of your own and encourage others to support your cause. Whatever you choose to do, stay involved and stay focused on policy issues, ignoring the rhetoric.
This week, your community needs you to vote. But that’s only the beginning.
David Adler: Affirmative Action in universities: Has it a future?
The controversial use by college admission committees of an applicant’s race was the subject of a five-hour hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court this week in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The lengthy oral argument brought to a fever pitch the long simmering question of the constitutionality of race conscious programs — affirmative action policies — that were upheld in the Court’s landmark ruling in 1978 in Regents of University of California v. Bakke.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the use of race as a factor in the admissions practices of the nation’s colleges and universities. But affirmative action programs have suffered declining public support in the four decades since the Bakke ruling was handed down. The Court, firmly controlled by six strongly conservative Justices, seems poised to strike down the practice that, to many Americans, represents for historically disadvantaged minorities the most effective entryway to the nation’s elite universities and the leadership opportunities that accrue to graduates of those schools.
Lost in the roiling waters of the debate on affirmative action has been understanding of what the Court actually ruled in Bakke.
The Court, in a 5-4 opinion written by Justice Lewis Powell, appointed to the High Bench by President Richard Nixon, rejected the use of “quotas,” but found constitutional under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause the use of an applicant’s race as one of several factors that admission committees may consider.
Justice Powell rejected the concept of a “benign” racial classification. He wrote that the burden of providing remedies for past racial discrimination could not constitutionally be placed on the shoulders of individuals who had no part in that discrimination.
But the Court approved the use of race as one factor — “race plus one” — as one factor in a university’s admissions policy for the purpose of promoting diversity in its student body. Race, Justice Powell explained, is relevant to diversity, principally because societal discrimination has made race relevant to a student’s views and experiences. It is permissible, Powell noted, that a student’s race may be a decisive factor in a particular case. How important a student’s race may be in the admissions process may depend on “some attention to numbers,” that is, the number of minority students already admitted.
The Court, in 2003, in Grutter v. Bollinger, in an opinion authored by Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, embraced the Bakke ruling. Indeed, the Court applied the “strict scrutiny” doctrine and approved the approach employed by the University of Michigan’s law school. Justice O’Connor wrote that diversity represented a “compelling governmental interest,” one that sought to “achieve that diversity which has the potential to enrich everyone’s education and thus make a law school class stronger than the sum of its parts.”
The educational benefits that flow from diversity, O’Connor emphasized, were indeed compelling. Several amicus curiae briefs, including those filed by American corporations, stressed the invaluable importance to their employees of experiencing a racially diverse student body.
This required, the Court observed, particular attention to the inclusion of students from groups that have been historically discriminated against, such as African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans who, without this commitment, might not be represented in the student body in meaningful numbers.
The goal of the school was to enroll a “critical mass” of students from these underrepresented groups in order, as Justice O’Connor wrote, to “ensure their ability to make unique contributions to the character of the Law School.”
The future of affirmative action admissions programs in the nation’s universities is unclear. Advocates of affirmative action programs, first introduced at the federal level by President Lyndon Johnson in the mid-1960s, have emphasized that the programs are but “temporary,” that is, lasting long enough to overcome the historic practice of racial discrimination.
For her part, Justice O’Connor, in the 2003 Grutter opinion, stated: “We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” Dissenters in that case — Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas — along with Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, who joined the majority, agreed that race conscious admission programs must have a “logical end point.” Justice Ginsburg rightly pointed out that nobody can anticipate the future with any certainty. Thus, the 25-year goal could be only a “hope” and not “firmly forecast.”
For those who hope for a race-neutral nation — one in which law and society truly are color blind — the question, always, is one of the means to the end. Thus, we ask: if affirmative action in college admission policies is still necessary to overcome the impact of historic practices of race discrimination in higher education, should Supreme Court Justices worry about deadlines, that is, whether achievement of that goal requires 25 or 35 or 45 years? If that, indeed, is the goal, shouldn’t the answer be: as long as it takes?
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
