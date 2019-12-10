RIVERTON (WNE) — After an investigation by the U.S Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, Sunil and Parul Patel - owners of a Motel 6 and Super 8 motel in Riverton - will pay $189,466 to three employees for federal wage violations as part of a consent judgment lodged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming.
Investigators found the employer violated overtime and minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), resulting in wage deprivation to Grace Bemus, Leanne Biggerstaff and Cassie Simmons.
The violations occurred when the employer paid front desk clerks flat weekly rates that - when divided by the number of hours they were working - resulted in the clerks receiving between $2 and $5.15 per hour.
Additionally, the employer failed to keep records of the actual hours worked by the clerks and initially produced false records to WHD, before admitting to fabricating the records. WHD has investigated the employer four times previously.
In the consent judgment, the employer agreed to pay $94,733 in unpaid minimum wages and overtime pay to three front desk clerks, along with an equal additional amount in liquidated damages, for a total of $189,466. The agreement also permanently enjoins the employer from future violations of the FLSA, and the employer will pay a civil money penalty of $2,179.
