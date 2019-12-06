SHERIDAN (WNE) — Proper practices for inter-district student transportation in Wyoming are ambiguous after the Wyoming Department of Education removed a portion of its rules that prohibited school districts from transporting students who live in other districts without the permission of the resident district.
WYDOE Chief of Staff Dicky Shanor explained to the JEC the Wyoming Department of Education had been asked to review its transportation-related rules for efficiencies over the past two and a half years by the Government Efficiency Committee, Joint Appropriations Committee and Joint Education Committee.
In reviewing the WYDOE rules, Shanor said the department removes rules that are in direct conflict with legislation that has changed or are redundant when considered with the laws.
The removed section of chapter 20 of WYDOE’s rules stated, “No district shall send a school bus into another school district for the purposes of loading or discharging students of the other district without the consent of the school boards concerned.”
“That only speaks to if a bus goes into another district and transports kids that are enrolled in that district,” Shanor said. “But this rule does not speak to A coming to grab a kid out of B if he’s enrolled in A.”
Shanor argued the rules as they stood did not solve the problem, and transportation rules are not the appropriate vehicle to govern enrollment practices.
But JEC Chair Rep. David Northrup, R-Powell, contends removing the rules exacerbated the issue.
“It was a problem that was previously already being encountered in some districts,” Northrup said. “It’s happening now — already — and they were trying to get clarification on it and to get it stopped, and instead the rules are basically saying, ‘eh, have a free-for-all.’”
