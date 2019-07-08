JACKSON (WNE) — After finding no clues, Teton County Search and Rescue stopped combing the Snake River on Sunday, winding down its search for a 21-year-old man reported missing since Wednesday night.
Rescuers started looking for Averin Scott on Thursday, the busy Fourth of July holiday, when his disappearance was first reported.
“There’s been no clues,” said Cody Lockhart, chief advisor for Teton County Search and Rescue. “We need something to go on ... and we just haven’t gotten that.”
Lincoln County agencies had joined the search on their stretch of the Snake River, but Lockhart said Sunday that search operations were ramping down.
Scott was last seen around midnight Wednesday near the edge of the river near the Snake River KOA and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Scott’s shoe was found near the river while his keys and phone were at his house, officials said.
Scott, of northern Arizona, is living in Teton County for the summer. Scott’s family has been working with law enforcement to try to locate their loved one.
