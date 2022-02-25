Fifty goats killed Thursday in Grand Teton
JACKSON (WNE) — Grand Teton National Park contractors had killed 50 invasive mountain goats in the northern part of the Tetons through Thursday, and park officials said they planned to continue aerial gunning Friday, including in the southern part of the range.
No additional closures are expected.
Grand Teton Chief of Staff Jeremy Barnum provided that update to the Jackson Hole Daily on Thursday evening, two days into the park’s aerial gunning operation aimed at supporting the park’s herd of native bighorn sheep.
Barnum said the “overwhelming majority” of the non-native goats have now been removed from the range.
“The potential risk to the bighorn sheep herd has been dramatically reduced,” Barnum said. “And that’s the end goal.”
The invasive mountain goats compete with native bighorns for limited high-elevation habitat and carry diseases that can threaten the sheep, which are already cut off from their traditional low-elevation winter range by human development.
Grand Teton plans to continue gunning over the next couple of days, including flying helicopter crews today over the southern Tetons. Backcountry skiers frequent that stretch of the mountains, which includes popular faces such as 25 Short and Maverick. The goal is to find and eradicate any remaining mountain goats south of Cascade Canyon.
Because park officials think mountain goats in the southern Tetons are “few and far between,” they are not planning to close that stretch of the range to recreationists.

Wyoming, other states agree to hydrogen hub
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming joined the states of Colorado, New Mexico and Utah to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to coordinate and develop a regional clean hydrogen hub.
Together, the states will work to compete for a portion of the $8 billion allocated in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act toward four or more regional hydrogen hubs.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted the importance of four states working together.
“Our coalition represents a shared understanding and vision for the future of hydrogen in the Mountain West region,” he said in a release. “Importantly, it expands the resources beyond what each state has individually and reaffirms Wyoming’s commitment to supply hydrogen to consumers through the Western states.”
“With estimates that Wyoming is home to as much as 25% of the nation’s naturally existing commodity and energy feedstock for the production of hydrogen, and with one of the most established carbon management infrastructure systems in the world, Wyoming is incredibly well-positioned to contribute to this coalition,” said Glen Murrell, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority. “Collaborating with our neighboring states only reinforces our commitment to developing a strong hydrogen economy.”
The signatory states will work together in developing a Western Inter-State Hydrogen Hub, with supporting facilities in each state, in response to the RFP that the U.S. Department of Energy is expected to release in May.

Deal for sale of ski area falls through
PINEDALE (WNE) — The sale of White Pine Ski Area has fallen through.
Over a month after the initial sale agreement of the ski area was reached, the two parties involved in the deal confirmed to the Roundup that an agreement couldn’t be reached on finer points of the sale.
Alan Blackburn, co-owner and operator of White Pine Ski Resort, said the decision for Audrey and Kyle Odermann, owners of Lakeside Lodge, to withdraw their offer had nothing to do with U.S. Forest Service permits.
He clarified the special use permit issued to White Pine by the Forest Service cannot be sold or traded, and that the permit is voided if the business or its assets are sold. Had the deal been completed, the new owners would have needed to apply for and obtain a new permit to own and operate White Pine.
When the sale was initially announced Audrey Odermann said in a press release the deal was contingent on U.S. Forest Service permits.
The Blackburns have emphasized summer activities at White Pine in recent years. A successful business partnership was shared with Lakeside Lodge through those events, as visitors attended events at White Pine and stayed at Lakeside. It was clarified through communications with Blackburn and Odermann this week that the two businesses maintain their working relationship despite the collapsed sale.
So, for the time being, movement at White Pine will be done with its current ownership and staff.

