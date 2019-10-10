WORLAND (WNE) — Ten Sleep School 7 – 12 social studies teacher and 2018-2019 Ten Sleep Teacher of the Year, Dane Weaver was announced as the 2019-2020 Wyoming state Teacher of the year during a Superintendent's Policy Summit in Laramie.
According to a press release, the Wyoming Teacher of the Year comes with the significant responsibility of representing the teaching profession in Wyoming. The Wyoming Teacher of the Year acts as liaison among the teaching community, Wyoming Legislature, Wyoming Department of Education, districts and communities. In addition, the Teacher of the Year is an education ambassador to businesses, parents, service organizations, and media, as well an education leader involved in teacher forums and education reform.
"Dane has a special gift for teaching and leading," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. "He teaches for the future - getting students ready for what's to come, and he knows that relationships and connecting with students are as important as teaching technical skills. Dane's charisma is infectious - I am so excited that he will represent rural education, Wyoming, and the teaching profession as our 2020 Teacher of the Year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.