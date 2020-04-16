LOVELL (WNE) — Approximately 25 young adults were found gathered together in a close confined space Friday by Lovell Police in an event Lovell Police Dan Laffin called a blatant violation of countywide health orders.
“The most important issue here is the blatant and disgusting disregard for the community’s safety,” Laffin said. “Most citizens are doing their best to maintain social distancing and adhere to the prudent safety precautions to help minimize the potentially gruesome effects of this pandemic. The selfish actions by this group jeopardize the significant sacrifices endured by this community.”
Late Friday evening, Lovell Police responded to the east end of town where they located a gathering of teenagers and young adults inside a garage having a party and drinking, according to Laffin. The adults on scene were not cooperative and initially attempted to deny entry to officers.
Once officers gained control of the situation it was determined most were consuming alcohol. Multiple citations were issued for underage drinking. More important than the underage drinking is the danger it may potentially put Lovell in, Laffin said.
“This is an arrogant and blatant disregard for the safety of our citizens. It is this very type of behavior that puts this small tight knit community in jeopardy,” he said. “The behavior is not excusable and is outright disgusting.”
It’s essential that Lovell continues to practice and encourage social distancing, Laffin said. “It’s important to recognize the efforts the majority of the citizens have been making in keeping our community safe,” Laffin said. “Please keep up those prudent safety measure with regard to social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. Help us educate and direct the younger generation to the seriousness of this virus and how easily it spreads.”
