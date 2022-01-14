UW trustees approve School of Computing
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming’s commitment to raise its performance in computing and technology took a major step forward Thursday with the creation of a new School of Computing.
UW’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to authorize the launch of the new academic unit.
Reporting to the provost, it initially will be housed in the College of Engineering and Applied Science to accelerate its development. Eventually, the School of Computing will become a separate unit similar to the School of Energy Resources and Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, with its own dean and interdisciplinary connections across the university.
“Computing’s impact is found in virtually every discipline today, and new data science technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain are starting to transform every academic discipline, every industry and every aspect of modern society,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a news release. “Access to world-class infrastructure and workforce training in computing and data is critical for Wyoming citizens and for UW’s students. The School of Computing will be the catalyst for the university to emerge as a leader in rural computing and data science, and to generate additional revenue streams and industry partnerships.”
The school will begin operations immediately, including appointment of an interim director, hiring of initial staff members and advertising for faculty members. One-time funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocated by Gov. Mark Gordon will be used to accelerate the development of the school.
This story was published on Jan. 14.
———
White Pine Ski Resort sold
PINEDALE (WNE) — The owners of White Pine Ski and Summer Resort have reached an agreement to sell all assets of White Pine Resort to the owners of Lakeside Lodge, subject to certain conditions.
The agreement was announced on Jan. 10 and is dependent on conditions like the new U.S. Forest Service permit being issued to Audrey and Kyle Odermann to operate White Pine.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We are excited for the opportunity and privilege to operate such an important recreational destination for the surrounding community,” Audrey Odermann said in a release. “White Pine is an important part of our winter operations and we have enjoyed our partnership with Alan (Blackburn, majority owner of White Pine) and his team since our first days at Lakeside. The purchase is a natural extension of our business strategy to provide recreational opportunities in the area.”
Audrey is currently the managing partner at Lakeside Lodge and will operate in a similar advisory role at White Pine. She noted different synergies between the two operations, which offer different outdoor recreational opportunities north of Pinedale. She said that she’s excited about integrating the White Pine team with existing staff at Lakeside Lodge and work together to find the best practices for each operation.
Blackburn and Katie Lane, general manager at White Pine, will continue to manage operations at the resort through the end of the current ski season, as well as through the process of obtaining U.S. Forest Service approvals associated with the transfer and issuance of permits.
This story was published on Jan. 14.
