The deaths of another 46 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in October, November and December, brought to 1,572 the number of people whose deaths have been connected to COVID-19 since the illness was first detected in Wyoming.
The deaths included eight Natrona County residents, six women and two men who died in November and December, and seven Laramie County residents, four men and three women.
Six Fremont County residents, three men and three women, were also among the fatalities, as were four Park County men.
Other victims included an Albany County woman, a Carbon County woman, a Converse County man and woman, a Goshen County man, a Johnson County woman, a Platte County man and woman, a Sheridan County man and woman, a Sublette County man, two Sweetwater County women and one man, a Uinta County man and woman, a Washakie County man and woman, and two Weston County men.
The news came as Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state increased by 281 on Tuesday.
