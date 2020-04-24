JACKSON (WNE) — The Jackson Town Council approved deep budget cuts this week and decided to postpone salary increases for elected officials.
Town Manager Larry Pardee presented a budget adjustment for the rest of the fiscal year ending in June that saves almost $2.8 million. Councilors unanimously approved the amendment.
Town staff scoured department budgets to find cuts to offset the sharp drops in sales and lodging tax revenue that are anticipated, he said.
Strategies include freezing vacant positions except for law enforcement; freezing expenditures where possible; reducing START bus service and staffing, and reassigning employees to reduce seasonal staffing; and postponing capital projects, information technology upgrades and vehicle purchases.
The Town Council also voted unanimously to postpone increasing salaries for Jackson’s next mayor and councilors who win in the next election. If approved on two more readings, raises will go into effect July 1, 2021 — six months later than originally planned.
Vice Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson proposed the delay in recognition of the economic crunch created by the global pandemic.
Councilor Jonathan Schechter, who did the math and arrived at the new salaries based on adjustments for inflation since 2005, the last time salaries were raised, originally supported the increase, but changed his mind Monday.
“This is a great idea, but the timing is awful,” Schechter said, describing what he was hearing from the community. “COVID-19 is our new reality, and it’s fundamentally changed our world since we floated the pay raise in January or even since we voted on it two weeks ago.”
If approved, council salaries will increase $25,000 to $32,750, and the mayor’s salary from $30,000 to $39,300. In comparison, Teton County commissioners each earned $50,000 in 2019, according to public records.
