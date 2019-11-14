POWELL (WNE) — Assuming he can secure the blessing of the Park County government, Kanye West plans to build a more than 70,000-square-foot “meditation space” on his ranch south of Cody.
Last month, West’s representatives submitted an application to build a doughnut-shaped structure out of compacted earth and a concrete shell. Entering the space will involve passing through an entrance tube into a saucer-shaped area that’s mostly open to the sky.
The roughly 43-foot high by 287-foot wide space “is to be used for meditation,” owner’s representative John Skolnick wrote on West’s behalf. Point Architects of Cody, which is also assisting with the project, told county officials it will be a private area for personal use.
“We consider that [personal use] to be available for family and friends, but not commercial [use], not for the public,” said Park County planner Kim Dillivan. “It’s going to be a structure for meditation.”
Because the project is larger than 10,000 square feet, West needs a special use permit from the county before moving forward with construction of the actual structure.
To get the permit, county regulations say West’s representatives will ultimately need to show that the project is “in harmony and compatible with surrounding land uses and with the neighborhood” while not creating a “substantial adverse impact on adjacent properties.”
