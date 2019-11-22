CHEYENNE (WNE) — A massage business that was involved with sexual assault allegations had its business license suspended Tuesday night by the Cheyenne City Council.
On the third night of a business licensure hearing, the council voted to suspend China Spa’s business license until its renewal date of Dec. 11. When China Spa goes to renew its license, it will be up the city clerk to decide whether it gets renewed.
If the license renewal is denied, China Spa can appeal the decision, but in the meantime, the business isn’t allowed to be in operation pending the three weeks until its renewal.
The bulk of the hearing focused on whether a contract masseuse at the parlor sexually assaulted two female patrons. The masseuse, who was only identified as John Doe during the hearing, was arrested earlier this year, but his charges were dropped. City officials said they are expecting new charges to be filed.
Ultimately, though, the council decided to suspend the license because there were issues of masseuses working at China Spa that weren’t registered with the city. During the evidentiary hearing, it was discovered that several tax forms were issued to China Spa contractors, but those same contractors weren’t reported to the city of Cheyenne as being licensed with China Spa.
