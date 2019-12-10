CHEYENNE (WNE) — It was the first time Johnson Junior High had ever held a full-school assembly, Principal Brian Cox told those gathered inside the school’s gymnasium Monday morning.
But it was when Milken Educator Awards senior program director Greg Gallagher took the podium that the buzzing in the room was almost audible.
Gallagher explained that he came to Johnson on Monday for two reasons: to share an important message and to deliver important news that the foundation had been keeping secret from everyone.
The message regarded the role that educators and principals play in our society and how important they are.
The news was that one of the staff members at the junior high was being awarded the “Oscars of teaching,” the Milken Educator Award, which comes with national recognition and an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize.
Finally, Gallagher announced the winner: Principal Cox.
Gallagher and a number of guests helped unroll the massive check, which displayed Cox’s name and confirmed his prize of $25,000.
Cox is the only Wyoming recipient of the Milken Educator Award this year and is one of up to 40 nationally for 2019-20.
He has been the principal at the junior high for the last four years. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology in 2002 and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in 2006. He’s currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership.
