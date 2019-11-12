RIVERTON (WNE) — A Fremont County man is suing a mining company on accusations that the company stole valuable jade from his claim north of Jeffrey City.
Jason Gieske's federal lawsuit complaint alleges that Canadian mining company Jadex Corporation stole valuable jade deposits that belonged rightfully to him.
Gieske and Jadex Corporation have alternate mining rights on a 21-acre jade mine roughly 7.5 miles north of Jeffrey City, in Fremont County.
Gieske owns the placer claim, but he transferred the lode claim to Jadex earlier this year.
According to Bureau of Land Management standards, the owner of a placer claim may mine valuables from the surface of the property, as well as underneath it, as long as the minerals aren't part of a well-defined "lode" or mineral vein.
Conversely, the owner of a lode claim may only extract valuables from mineral veins with "well-defined boundaries."
The dispute began when, according to Gieske's legal counsel, the company was pulling jade from the property in recent weeks.
However, "their attempts to extract minerals from the lode were frustrated when they encountered a quartz barrier" under the property. "They knew that there were boulders lying in, on, under, and around (the property) which contained significant elements of high quality jade... So (they) decided to steal the jade boulders" outside the lode.
Gieske's complaint states that the company intends to sell the noteworthy mineral haul to Chinese buyers, and asks that the court place a temporary restraining order preventing the company from selling the jade until its ownership and worth are determined in the suit.
