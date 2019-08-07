CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming’s state veterinarian has confirmed additional cases of Vesicular Stomatitis (VSV), a reportable animal disease, across the state, including in Laramie County.
The cases were also reported in Platte and Converse counties. National Veterinary Services Laboratory reported the disease to the Wyoming state veterinarian after testing samples that were submitted by regulatory veterinarians in late July and early August.
The samples came from horses with oral lesions suggestive of VSV. Other potentially affected animals in Platte County are being investigated by Wyoming Livestock Board and United States Department of Agriculture veterinarians.
The main symptoms of VSV are slobbering, blisters, sores and sloughing of skin in the mouth, on the tongue, on the muzzle, inside the ears and on the coronary band above the hooves. Lameness and weight loss may also occur. VSV-infected horses have been found in 2019 in Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. VSV can threaten other livestock species, including cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.
Flies and midges are the main vectors for VSV. The virus is also spread through direct contact with infected livestock, and indirectly through contact with contaminated equipment and tack. Fly control, including eliminating fly breeding and hiding habitat, is the most important step in preventing the disease. Good sanitation and bio-security measures can help avoid exposure.
Wyoming’s most recent previous outbreaks of VSV were in 2005, 2006 and 2015.
