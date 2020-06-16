The number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the illness was first detected in the state in mid-March increased to 866 on Tuesday with the reporting of 10 new cases in six counties.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said new cases were reported in Albany, Campbell, Fremont, Natrona, Park and Uinta counties Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Fremont County had reported 278 confirmed cases; Laramie County had 129; Uinta had 80; Teton and Natrona had 74; Washakie had 34; Campbell had 33; Sweetwater had 32; Albany had 26; Sheridan had 15; Converse and Johnson had 14; Carbon had 13; Lincoln had 11; Big Horn and Hot Springs had nine; Park had seven; Crook had six, and Goshen had four. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston all had one case.
The number of recoveries seen since the pandemic first surfaced went up by 14 on Tuesday to total 852, with 657 recoveries seen among those with laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases and 195 reported in those with probable cases.
A probable case is one where a person has not been tested for coronavirus, but shows signs of the illness and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case. The Department of Health said 223 probable cases have been reported since the pandemic began.
The numbers bring the total of active cases in the state to 221, including 193 people with confirmed cases and 28 people with probable cases.
