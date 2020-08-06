LOVELL (WNE) — The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search for a missing 28-year-old Washington, D.C., man whose abandoned vehicle was discovered on a road near Greybull on Wednesday, July 29.
Police in the nation’s capitol used the words “extremely suspicious circumstances” to describe the disappearance of Davante Richardson, who was last seen Wednesday, July 22, in southeast Washington, D.C. Richardson’s disappearance was reported on Monday, July 27, and his vehicle, a blue 2016 Jeep Compass with D.C. tags, was found two days later in a remote location in Big Horn County.
According to authorities in Washington, D.C., Richardson is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch in height, weighs 170 pounds, and has short black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweat pants.
Sheriff Ken Blackburn said in a statement that his office is assisting the Washington, D.C., Metro PD and has been asked not to release any information in the case in an effort to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
“Our goal in this investigation is to provide timely and accurate information to the lead agency to bring successful closure in this investigation and to the family who is justifiably concerned about the their loved one’s welfare,” Blackburn said in the statement.
