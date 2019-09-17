CHEYENNE – Two adults were killed and two juveniles were seriously injured in a shooting late Monday afternoon in east Cheyenne.
The sole suspect, Andrew Weaver, 25, of Cheyenne, was taken into custody after a nearly two-hour search of the area. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment, but the nature of his injuries was not released.
Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta said a call of shots fired came in around 4:30 p.m.
Officers responded to the home at 3436 E. 11th St. to find that four people had been shot either inside or near the residence.
“The suspect fled on foot and was found nearby,” Malatesta said, noting Weaver was taken into custody in a field without further incident by CPD officers, with assistance from Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers.
Before Weaver was located, however, residents in the area were advised to stay in their homes with the doors locked for their safety.
Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid said one person died at the scene of the shooting, and the other died after being taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
The victims’ names were not released Monday night because officials were still in the process of notifying family members. But Malatesta said in a news release that an an adult man and an adult woman died, and two juvenile males suffered life-threatening injuries.
