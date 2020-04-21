JACKSON (WNE) — Elected officials have been denied their request that the state of Wyoming suspend its shed antler hunting by one month to avoid drawing people to Jackson Hole amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teton County commissioners agreed to formally make the request for a one-month suspension to the season with a letter Monday morning, but by the time they sent the letter, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission had already indicated a preference to proceed with the season as scheduled May 1.
“The commission decided that ... with the governor’s order possibly expiring on the 30th, that it was premature to do anything with the horn hunting season at this time,” Commission President Peter Dube told the Jackson Hole Daily. “If something were to change then we can come back and reevaluate our situation, but we have pledged to try to make 2020 as normal a season as possible with all aspects of hunting, fishing and recreating — and this is part of our choice.”
Gov. Mark Gordon’s order calls on any person entering the state — who’s not here on business — to self-quarantine for two weeks. If it were extended, widespread compliance with the order would mollify worries about a huge influx of nonresident shed antler hunters coming to Jackson Hole and other western Wyoming communities, but the order is not enforceable by law and basically amounts to a recommendation.
Land managers like National Elk Refuge Deputy Manager Cris Dippel say they’re anticipating business-as-usual chaos and hordes combing the landscape come May 1.
“Instead of 800 or 1,000 people, we may get 600 or something like that,” Dippel said. “There may be a few folks who follow that guideline.”
