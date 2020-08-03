JACKSON (WNE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people’s lives in countless ways this year. Now Teton County election officials are asking residents to change the way they have traditionally cast their ballots.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Teton County Clerk’s Office is encouraging all voters to vote absentee-by-mail this year,” the Teton County Elections webpage states.
The elections office currently has an absentee polling site open where people can vote now through the day before the Aug. 18 primary election, and then again from Sept. 18 through Nov. 2 for the general election.
The goal, said Kellie Dickerson, the county’s elections senior deputy clerk, is to avoid a massive crush of people on Election Day, as the in-person voting process may work more slowly this year due to sanitation and social distancing requirements that will be enforced at polling stations.
“We’re encouraging [absentee-by-mail voting] just so we don’t have as many people at the polls on Election Day,” she said. “We’re just trying to spread everybody out as much as possible.”
As for Election Day itself, Dickerson said there would be some changes this year, most of them attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lines are likely to move more slowly because of an increased focus on sanitizing voting booths. Election judges will all be wearing masks, and protective shields “like you’d see at the grocery store” will be installed, she said.
“Overall, it will probably be a little bit slower of a process than the voters are used to at the polls, but we should be able to help everybody with no problem,” Dickerson said.
