The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 285 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 566 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 234 reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,060, leaving the state with 5,224 active cases.
The highest number of active cases was found in Laramie County, 1,125; Natrona County had 723; Fremont County had 578; Campbell had 489; Sweetwater had 407; Sheridan had 315; Albany had 286; Teton had 201; Carbon had 158; Park had 143; Goshen had 118; Lincoln had 105; Uinta had 83; Sublette and Washakie had 75; Johnson had 62; Converse had 61; Weston had 57; Crook had 52; Hot Springs had 36; Platte had 35; Big Horn had 32, and Niobrara had eight.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 147,305 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 140,431 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.