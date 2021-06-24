The deaths of six more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The department said the six died between May and within the last week. The fatalities bring to 740 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19.
Two of the deaths occurred among Albany County residents, a woman who had been hospitalized for treatment and died earlier this month and an older man who was also hospitalized and died within the last week.
A Big Horn County man hospitalized in another state died earlier this month, as did a Fremont County man who had been hospitalized.
A Laramie County man and Platte County woman also died earlier this month. Both had been hospitalized, the woman in another state.
The announcement came on the same day Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state grew by 72 on Wednesday to total 477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.