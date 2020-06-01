Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, June 1

Albany: 23

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 18

Carbon: 9

Converse: 14

Crook: 5

Fremont: 252

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 8

Johnson: 14

Laramie: 122

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 65

Niobrara: 1

Park: 2

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 22

Teton: 69

Uinta: 9

Washakie: 32

Weston: 1

Total 688

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, June 1

Albany: 2

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 7

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 30

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 66

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 14

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 8

Teton: 31

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 210

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, June 1

Albany: 15

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 25

Carbon: 5

Converse: 24

Crook: 5

Fremont: 156

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 17

Laramie: 166

Lincoln: 13

Natrona: 54

Niobrara: 2

Park: 2

Platte 1

Sheridan: 16

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 24

Teton: 97

Uinta: 11

Washakie: 17

Weston: 0

Total: 667