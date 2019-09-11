DOUGLAS (WNE) — The state of Wyoming had the largest increase in job growth in four years, according to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, and Converse County topped all other counties by adding 785 jobs, at 13.9% increase.
Weston County had the next largest increase in jobs with a 4.3% increase.
The report compares the changes in the number of jobs between 4Q 2017 and 4Q 2018 and is based on employers’ quarterly unemployment insurance tax filings.
Construction jobs added approximately 500 jobs with mining, including oil and gas, added approximately 200 jobs.
Smaller job gains for the county were seen in accommodation and food services, retail trade, professional and technical services and administrative and waste services.
Although the county added jobs in the report that compared 2017 and 2018, the most recent Wyoming unemployment insurance claims reported that the number of Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims increased in July 2019 by 20%.
Most industries saw an over-the-year decline in initial claims, with the biggest declines in educational and health services, government and leisure and hospitality, according to Patrick Manning, Principal Economist at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
There was an overall increase which was driven by a 507.6% increase in claims in the mining industry, which was due in large part to mine closures and job losses in Campbell County in July.
