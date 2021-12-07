The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 19 on Tuesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received 114 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 55 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 144, leaving the state with 1,346 active cases.
Laramie County had 312 active cases; Natrona County had 202; Campbell County had 124; Uinta County had 118; Carbon had 98; Sheridan had 64; Fremont and Sweetwater had 62; Park had 52; Albany had 43; Teton had 48; Lincoln had 27; Goshen had 23; Platte had 22; Converse had 18; Joyhnson had 16; Sublette had 15; Big Horn had 13; Weston had 12; Crook had 11; Washakie had seven; Niobrara had four, and Hot Springs had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 112,368 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 109,550 have recovered.
