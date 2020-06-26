EVANSTON (WNE) — Uinta County’s COVID-19 outbreak appears to have slowed this week, as only nine new confirmed cases have been reported since Monday, June 22. That brings the county’s total to 128 confirmed with another 34 probable, with 62 of the confirmed and 9 of the probable cases recovered, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health.
While definitely welcome news, public health officials aren’t yet sure if it signals the end of the local spike.
Uinta County Public Health Nurse Manager Kim Proffit said, “It’s too soon to tell, but I have optimistic hopes that with the contact tracing, quarantining and isolation and the increased community effort and awareness, we are seeing a taper off.”
Proffit said there are 59 confirmed positive and another 19 probable active cases. To date, there have been six total hospitalizations among Uinta County residents, at both local and out-of-state facilities, with three individuals hospitalized as of Thursday, June 25.
For several weeks after the first local case was confirmed on April 1, the county’s positive percentage rate — meaning the percentage of all tests conducted that were positive — was at right about 1%. With the June spike, the county’s positive test rate jumped to around 18% for those couple of weeks and around 6% cumulatively.
