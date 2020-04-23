SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming State Archives and State Museum, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center and Wyoming State Historical Society are working together to encourage Wyoming residents to consider how they would tell future historians about their experiences and memories of this unusual time.
Do you keep a journal or a blog? Have you created your own mask for making essential trips outdoors? Are you creating artworks or craft projects to commemorate or pass the time? Are you talking on Facebook or Instagram with your friends about how this pandemic has affected your life?
Preserving those memories are all ways to give future historians clues about how we coped, how we communicated — and how we mend.
Historians learned about the influenza pandemic of 1918 through personal stories and photographs, as well as official accounts and newspaper articles of the time. Letters, diaries, photos and artifacts speak volumes about the courage, fear and community support that people experienced.
For more information or to offer items, contact Kathy Marquis, state archivist, at kathy.marquis@wyo.gov; Jennifer Alexander with Wyoming State Museum Collections at jennifer.alexander@wyo.gov; or Sara Davis, University archivist at the AHC at sarad@uwyo.edu.
To send your digital memories directly to the State Archives, see wyoarchives.org and click on the COVID19 donations link.
