RAWLINS (WNE) – A Saratoga man caught earlier this year with nearly a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine was last week convicted by a district court judge of three felony counts.
Ryan Scott Simmons, 30, could spend up to 47 years in prison and pay upwards of $65,000 in court-related fines.
He was found guilty of one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, including two respective felony counts of intent and conspiracy to deliver.
On Feb. 28, according to court records, Simmons, who was riding with 26-year-old driver Jessica Lyn Nadeau of Rawlins, was headed westbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 274 when they were pulled over by a Wyoming Highway Patrolman for having a cracked windshield.
While the routine traffic was being conducted, a drug-detection K-9 was deployed to perform a sniff test, which soon indicated a positive detection of narcotics.
Although Nadeau originally told authorities that “there should not be any controlled substances in the vehicle,” once the K-9 alerted, she admitted that she had purchased about one gram of marijuana in Colorado.
Simmons, meanwhile, was seen by an assisting trooper reaching “under his seat while he was speaking to him,” according to the affidavit.
Contraband items found upon a subsequent search included two scales, various drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and and a plastic bag that contained approximately a quarter pound of what later tested positive for meth.
Nadeau said she and Simmons traveled in his vehicle to Denver, Colorado to pick up a large amount of methamphetamine that he intended to sell in Rawlins, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.