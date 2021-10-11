Wyoming’s active coronavirus case count fell by almost 500 over the weekend, according to state Department of Health figures.
The department’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 661 new laboratory-confirmed cases between Friday and Monday, along with 173 new probable cases.
However, the state also received reports of 1,315 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases over the weekend, leaving it with 3,234 active cases as of Monday, a decline of 481 from Friday.
Natrona. County continued to lead the state for active cases with 651; Campbell County had 297; Laramie County had 279; Fremont had 231; Park had 215; Sheridan had 213; Uinta had 195; Sweetwater had 163; Goshen had 126; Lincoln had 119; Washakie had 109; Albany had 105; Big Horn had 103; Converse had 82; Platte had 64; Sublette had 57; Carbon had 55; Weston had 44; Teton had 43; Johnson had 32; Crook had 29, and Hot Springs and Niobrara had 11.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 95,137 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming in March of 2020.
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients around the state grew by 10 over the weekend to total 223.
The highest number of cases was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 53. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 41 COVID patients.
